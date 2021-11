From photographs to jewelry, The Fall Craft Vendor Fair in Nicholasville offers beautiful one of a kind pieces.

You can shop this weekend at Church Of The Savior and help people in need during the holidays.

Church Of The Savior’s Fall Craft and Vendor Fair is November 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The church is located at 1301 Brannon Road in Nicholasville.

10% of the proceeds will go towards families in need. To learn more, visit churchofthesavior.net.