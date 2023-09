Pick pumpkins and flowers, explore a Kentucky-themed corn maze, take a hayride, and more at Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County.

Justin and Susie Menke have opened their family farm for the fall season.

Jennifer Palumbo The farm at 163 Levy Road in Paris is open Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call (859) 429-2889 or visit https://www.middlespringsfarm.com/.