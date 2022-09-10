Fall fun at Shaker Village

It’s beginning to feel like fall in the Bluegrass, and that means it’s festival season. We hit the road to Harrodsburg to visit Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and talk to Billy Rankin, Vice President of Public Programming and Marketing. The Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival is September 17-18, and Shaker Village Harvest Fest is September 24-25. Learn more by calling 1-800-734-5611 or visit https://shakervillageky.org/.