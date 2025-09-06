Fall fun at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country's largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky.

Shaker Village is getting spooky with lantern lit tours to Shaker cemetery during their weekly Spirit Strolls. They're also celebrating the season with Harvest Fest, a family-friendly event featuring farm animals and activities like archery. Later in October their popular Trick-or-Treat event returns. Kristen Flick, Vice President of Hospitality, joins us from Harrodsburg with more.

Harvest Fest 2025

When: Saturday, September 20-Sunday, September 21 | 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Where: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Spirit Strolls

When: Fridays and Saturdays, September-October | 7:00 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat

When: Friday, October 24-Saturday, October 25 | 4:30-7:00 p.m.

