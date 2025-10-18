Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Fall fun at Stepping Stone Farm in Paris

BOTB_Stepping Stone Farm_0925.mp4.00_00_00_00.Still001.png
Best of the Bluegrass
BOTB_Stepping Stone Farm_0925.mp4.00_00_00_00.Still001.png
Posted
and last updated

Stepping Stone Farm in Paris, Kentucky has fun events for the whole family. The 8th generation family farm is getting ready for its "Stepping into the Holidays" Fall Festival. The day will feature a hayride to the pumpkin patch, apple picking, hard cider, costume contest, pie eating contest, vendors, playground, music, and more. Stepping Stone Farm Co-Owner Ally Vallandingham gives us a preview of all the fall festivities.

Stepping Stone Farm "Stepping into the Holidays" Fall Festival
When: Saturday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Where: 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris
Phone: (859) 658-6060
Website: Stepping Stone Farm | Local Apple Orchard | 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris, KY, USA

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!