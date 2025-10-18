Fall fun at Stepping Stone Farm in Paris

Stepping Stone Farm in Paris, Kentucky has fun events for the whole family. The 8th generation family farm is getting ready for its "Stepping into the Holidays" Fall Festival. The day will feature a hayride to the pumpkin patch, apple picking, hard cider, costume contest, pie eating contest, vendors, playground, music, and more. Stepping Stone Farm Co-Owner Ally Vallandingham gives us a preview of all the fall festivities.

Stepping Stone Farm "Stepping into the Holidays" Fall Festival

When: Saturday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris

Phone: (859) 658-6060

Website: Stepping Stone Farm | Local Apple Orchard | 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris, KY, USA

