PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's pumpkin season, and Bourbon County is the place to be to celebrate.

The Paris-Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in downtown Paris.

Enjoy delicious food, children's activities, pumpkin painting, crafts, live music, and more.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.