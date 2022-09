LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you are looking for a fun getaway this fall, Gatlinburg, Tennessee has a lot to offer.

Marisa Rios from the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about all the ways to enjoy the Great Smoky Mountains, from the Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival to the Gatlinburg Craftsmen Fair.

Plan your trip by calling 1-800-588-1817 or visiting Explore Gatlinburg, TN | Things to Do & The Great Smoky Mountains.