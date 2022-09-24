Watch Now
'Fall into Beauty' at Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon

Posted at 7:00 PM, Sep 24, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can get great beauty deals and giveaways at Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon's "Fall Into Beauty" event.

Owner Beth Hourigan joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the deals that include deep discounts on the latest products and procedures.

The first 30 guests will receive a free Lip Flip. "Fall Into Beauty" is Wednesday, September 28 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 124 Clay Avenue in Lexington.

Call Hourglass at (859) 904-5274 and learn more at Medical Spa in Lexington, KY | Hourglass Aesthetics & Salon (hourglasslex.com).

