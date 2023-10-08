Family fun at Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo is a slice of Australia in the Bluegrass state. Get up close and personal with tropical birds, lemurs, emus, kangaroos, and dingoes. The tourist attraction also has foxes, pythons, fainting goats, wolves, white bison, alligators, peacocks, horses, cows, and border collie sheep dogs. You can also tour the Kentucky caverns and mine for gems.

Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo is open year-round from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST. It is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Tickets are available at the box office at 3700 L&N Turnpike Road in Horse Cave. For more information, call (270) 786-1010 or visit https://www.kentuckydownunder.com/.