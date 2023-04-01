Watch Now
Family fun at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Hop on over to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill where they're getting ready for Easter.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 01, 2023
Spring is the perfect time for some family fun at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Children ages 12 and under are able to hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the Farm family, make a craft, take a pony ride and much more!

Tickets are limited so make reservations now at https://shakervillageky.org/events/easter-egg-hunts-2/.

Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies will be April 15, 22 and 29.

Register for Brunch with the Babies, and your admission includes Family Farm Days.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to Harrodsburg to check out all the fun with Billy Rankin, VP of Public Programming and Marketing at Shaker Village.

For more information, call (859) 734-5411 or visit https://shakervillageky.org/events/family-farm-days-brunch-with-the-babies-3/.

