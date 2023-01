The Pavilion in Georgetown is a 57,000-square foot facility with fun activities and fitness classes for all ages and abilities.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to Courtlyn Ledesma, Marketing and Special Events Manager for Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation.

She shares what’s new and how you can get their great deals.

For more information, call (502) 863-7865 or visit their website https://gscparks.com/.