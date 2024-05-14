Family honors son's memory with Finn Fest

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Finn Fest is a heartfelt tribute to Finn Collier, a central Kentucky family's beloved son who tragically passed away five years ago from congenital heart defects.

John and Tricia Collier, determined to turn their pain into a purpose, team up with the American Heart Association to help others facing similar challenges.

The Colliers, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, recently donated 30 AEDs to KCH, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in emergency situations.

The sixth edition of FinnFest is scheduled for October 25 at Manchester Music Hall, where the community will gather to honor Finn's memory and support a vital cause.

Additional Information:

• Event Name: FinnFest

• Date: October 25

• Location: Manchester Music Hall, Lexington, Kentucky

• Purpose: Raises funds for congenital heart disease research and support

• Website: https://www.finnfest.org/

