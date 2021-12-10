Family Wealth Group's 'Pie it Forward'

Family Wealth Group is paying it forward this holiday season with pies. They are giving pies to people who donate to their toy drive. Financial advisor Jeff Sheppard shows us how the business is spreading the wealth and helping patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital. Family Wealth Group is accepting donations through Friday, December 10 at their Hamburg location in Lexington at 2704 Old Rosebud #180, and at their Georgetown office at 1502 Oxford Drive, Suite 210. For more information, visit their website https://thefamilywealthgroup.com/.