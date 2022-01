Father Jim Sichko is paying it forward with help from Pope Francis. The missionary of mercy from central Kentucky visited the Vatican in December 2021. He gave the pope a basketball with a message from UK coach John Calipari and a 1995 bottle of Buffalo Trace bourbon.

The pope did not keep the gifts so Father Jim auctioned them off for charity. The auction raised a total of $16,698. All of the money will be donated to tornado relief efforts in Mayfield.