Fayette Heating & Air 20th annual Gift of Heat giveaway: Fayette Heating & Air is celebrating 20 years of its Gift of Heat giveaway. Since 2006, the Lexington business has donated more than $1 million in free HVAC systems to deserving homeowners in Kentucky.

From November 1 through December 7, 2026, people can submit nominations. Winners will be announced on December 11.

To qualify for Gift of Heat, nominees must own their home, have existing ductwork, and live within Fayette Heating & Air's service area. Learn more and submit nominations at Gift of Heat | Fayette Heating & Air.