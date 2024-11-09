Fayette Heating & Air gives the gift of heat: Fayette Heating & Air in Lexington is giving back to the community this holiday season with its 18th annual Gift of Heat campaign. If you know someone who deserves a new HVAC system, you can nominate them through November 30, 2024. The winners will be announced the week of December 9. To qualify, the person must own the home, have pre-existing ductwork, and live within the business' services areas.

Fayette Heating & Air 'Gift of Heat'

Website nominations: Gift of Heat | Fayette Heating & Air

Mail nominations: Fayette Heating & Air, Attention: Gift of Heat, 817 Nandino Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

For more information: (859) 233-0424