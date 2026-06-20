Fayette Heating & Air giving back with 'It's Cool to be a Vet' giveaway this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For more than 16 years, Fayette Heating & Air has served those who have served our country with its annual 'It's Cool to be a Vet' giveaway. People can submit nominations for deserving veterans or current military members who need a new cooling system for their home.

To qualify for the program, you need to:

Own your own home. Have pre-existing ductwork. Be an honorably discharged U.S. military veteran or current member of the U.S. military. May need to show proof of this service by submitting a copy of their DD214 Form or current Military ID Card. Live in a zip code serviced by our offices.

Applications will be accepted through June 27, 2026. The winner will be announced the week of June 29, and the system will be installed around the July 4th Holiday. Submit a form for yourself or share this page with someone you know.

You can fill out a nomination at It's Cool To Be A Vet | Fayette Heating & Air or mail it to "It's Cool to be a Vet", 817 Nandino Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky, 40511.

For more information call 859-233-0424 or visit It's Cool To Be A Vet | Fayette Heating & Air.