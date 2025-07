Fayette Mall in Lexington is your back-to-school shopping destination. Stores including Altar'd State, American Eagle Outfitters, Barnes & Noble, H&M, JD Sports, Palmetto Moon, Sephora and Tradehome Shoes have everything you need. Rabiya Syed, Fayette Mall Marketing Manager, joins us from the mall with your chance to win The Battle of the Backpacks: Turbo Drift Giveaway worth $1,500.

Fayette Mall

Address: 3401 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 272-3493

Website: shopfayette-mall.com