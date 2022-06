LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette Mall has special gifts for every dad, from grillmasters to golfers.

General Manager Sarah Robinson shows you the hottest gifts from Bourbon Creek, Tradehome Shoes, Johnston & Murphy, Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers Pepper Palace. Watch the segment for your chance to win a Father’s Day giveaway.

You can enter through June 15, and the winner will be announced on June 16.

For the latest deals, check out https://www.shopfayette-mall.com/.