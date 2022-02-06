Fayette Mall has hot gifts for Valentine's Day

You don't have to spend a lot to show someone that you love them a lot. Fayette Mall Marketing Manager Amanda Orick shares her favorite Valentine's Day gifts and a great giveaway.
VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS
Rose and Remington: Outfits and dress
Coach: The Red Hearts Collection
Boxlunch: Funko Pop Valentine's Day Collection
Buff City Soap: Men's and women's soap gift sets
Pandora Jewelry: the lock collection, and together forever bracelet
Bourbon Creek: Handcrafted wine holder, men's socks, Pappy bourbon balls
For more gift ideas and special deals, visit Fayette Mall | Lexington KY (shopfayette-mall.com).