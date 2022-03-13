Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Fayette Mall has hot looks for spring

Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 19:00:48-05

LEXINGTON KY. (LEX 18) —Fayette Mall is giving away a shopping spree just in time for spring break. Marketing Director Amanda Orick shows you the latest styles for spring and has your chance to win a $100 shopping spree. The deadline to enter is March 19, and the winner will be announced March 21.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!