Fayette Mall in Lexington has hot holiday gifts

Fayette Mall features locally-owned businesses and major department stores so you can do all your holiday shopping in one place. Marketing director Amanda Orick shows us her favorite finds at Fayette Mall. For mall hours and special deals, visit https://www.shopfayette-mall.com/. Text PRESENT to 444-222 for your chance to win a $500 prize packages. The deadline to enter is December 19.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 14:35:21-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.