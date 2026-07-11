Fayette Mall Retail Roundup with Mileta Restaurant in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Mileta is a contemporary restaurant with global influences at Fayette Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

Guests can enjoy handmade pastas, seasonal dishes, craft cocktails, and a carefully chosen wine list. The focus is on quality ingredients, thoughtful cooking, and warm, genuine hospitality.

Managing Partner Dallas Rose and Executive Chef Alex Green join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the summer menu and what makes Mileta special.

Mileta will be featured in the 2026 Lexington Restaurant Week that runs from July 23 through August 2. You can find a list of specials and make reservations at Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week.