Fayette Mall summer giveaway

Fayette Mall has everything you need to have fun in the sun.
Marketing Manager Rabiya Syed shows you what’s hot this summer and has your chance to win a prize package worth $450.
The deadline to enter is Wednesday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m.
The winner will be announced on July 21.
- Altar’d State: Travel size signature scent, silky rhinestone bandana, cowboy hat with trim accents
- American Eagle: Graphic tee
- Burlap & Birch: Rechargable Bluetooth speaker & lavender plant accents
- Kentucky Branded: Kentucky themed wine glasses
- Palmetto Moon: YETI Hopper Flip 8 cooler
- Sephora: Supergoop! Golden hour facial skincare with SPF