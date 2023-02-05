Fayette Mall Valentine's Day gifts and giveaway

Fayette Mall in Lexington is your one-stop shop to show you love this Valentine's Day. Marketing Director Rabiya Syed has great gift ideas and your chance to win a $150 gift card.
Abercrombie & Fitch
- Signature, iconic scent- Fierce cologne and travel sized fragrance gift set
Charlotte Russe
- Two-toned pink blouse and strappy heels
Great American Cookies
- Valentine’s-themed cookie cake
Pandora
- Sterling silver bracelet starter charm bracelet with intertwined heart charm
- ME sterling silver link chain bracelet
- Red earrings & necklace set
Rose & Remington
- Pale pink, silky dress with butterfly features and layered butterfly chain necklace with matching earrings
- Fuchsia London Overlap Dress- silky, wrap dress, V-neck, matching accessories
Sephora
- Valentine’s Day Beauty Services Promotion
- Lash application, Feature focus, Full face, Ultimate glam makeup application, Beauty lessons, Perk lip treatment by Hydrafacial
For a complete list of stores and restaurants, visit Fayette Mall | Lexington KY (shopfayette-mall.com).