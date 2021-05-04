Watch
Fazolis now offering chicken wings with signature sauces

Fazolis is now offering chicken wings
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:51:42-04

You can now order chicken wings with your favorite Italian dishes at Fazoli’s. They’re serving traditional wings and boneless wings with signature sauces.

