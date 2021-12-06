Fazoli's signs deal with TyTy Washington, launches new menu items

Fazoli's has added a University of Kentucky basketball star to its team. TyTy Washington has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with the Lexington-based Italian restaurant chain. For a limited time, you can get his favorite meal and several other new additions to the menu. Check at the menu and order online at https://fazolis.com/.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:42:47-05
