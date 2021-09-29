Watch
Ferrick Mason Textiles in Versailles receives national recognition

Ferrick Mason in Versailles shares talents through textiles in the Bluegrass and beyond.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 29, 2021
A Versailles business is getting national recognition for its beautiful fabrics and wallpapers. Traditional Home magazine called Ferrick Mason Textiles "a company that is shaping our generation." Co-founder Alex Mason recently designed the fabric and wallpaper in the Queen's Gambit Harmon Room at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington. She takes us behind the scenes of Ferrick Mason's showroom at 160 S. Main Street. Learn more at their website: http://ferrickmason.com/.

