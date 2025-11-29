Festive fun and great gifts at Fayette Mall

Fayette Mall is the place to be in Lexington to celebrate the holidays with Santa Claus and shopping! Experience Santa's World including photos with Santa until Christmas Eve, Pet Photos on Mondays, and Santa's Nice List Giveaway.

This year, they have exciting holiday props, and a self-photography add on, so that you can capture your own content in Santa's workshop! Scheduled your photo session online at Pick Reservation Date. You can also write your very own letter to Santa and deliver it to his mailbox in time for Christmas!

Enter Santa's Nice List Giveaway every week for a chance to win a gift card to one of Santa's favorite stores in the mall! Simply text TV25 to (859) 365-1119.

Enter for a chance to win a $350 gift card to Sephora from Nov. 28 – Dec. 4.

Enter for a chance to win a $400 gift card to American Eagle Outfitters from Dec. 5 -11.

Enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Cavender's from Dec. 12 - 22.

Along with Santa's favorites, enjoy shopping seasonal retailers including See's Candies, The Stocking Stuffer, and many more to come!

Since giving back is at the heart of the holiday season, Fayette Mall is once again hosting The Salvation Army kettles and Angel Tree to give back to the community.

