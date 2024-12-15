Festive Fun at Christmas Island in Burnside

Christmas Island lights up General Burnside Island State Park with dazzling displays and festive fun. Each night, explore over 80 brilliant light scenes, some up to 104 feet long and 16 feet high. Alongside the lights, enjoy holiday events, including the Jingle Bell Run 5K, glowing photo ops, visits with Santa and friends, and a cozy Vendor Village with handmade gifts every Thursday through Sunday.

Christmas Island

Where: General Burnside Island State Park, 8801 South US 27, Burnside

When: November 18-December 31, 2024

Hours: Monday-Thursday 6-9PM, Friday-Sunday 6-10PM

Website: Burnside Christmas Island 2024 - Visit Burnside

Tickets: Christmas Island