Financial Literacy Lessons from Foundation47

Foundation47
Foundation47 specializes in financial literacy education. Dale Morgan, president and CEO of Foundation47, has 14 years of professional experience in accounting and finance. He is based in Lexington but travels the country sharing learning tools, activities, workshops, and concepts. His mission is to help participants improve their financial mobility and improve their triple bottom line: self, family and friends, and community. Morgan also has a new book, The Wealth Equation: Simple Strategies for Building a Fulfilling Life.

Phone: (859) 334-0837
Email: dale.morgan@foundation47llc.com
Website: Home - Foundation 47 - Financial Services

