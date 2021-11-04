Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Find holiday gifts at Bluegrass Creative Market in Lexington on November 6 & 7

items.[0].videoTitle
Find holiday gifts at Bluegrass Creative Market
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:35:32-04

Eat, drink and shop at the Bluegrass Creative Market in Lexington. You can find unique, handcrafted Kentucky gifts, from home decor and jewelry to artwork. The shopping event is Saturday, November 6 from 10-3 p.m. and Sunday, November 7 from 11-4 p.m. at Oleika Shriners at 326 Southland Drive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps