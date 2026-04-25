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Find winning styles for men this Derby season at Logan's at Lexington Green

BOTB: Winning styles for men at Logan's at Lexington Green
BOTB: Winning styles for men at Logan's at Lexington Green
Winning styles for men at Logan's at Lexington Green
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Logan's has been helping men step out in style since 1964.

Logan's at Lexington Green offers the largest in-stock suit and sport coat selection in Kentucky with the finest names in men's clothing such as Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Southwick, Baroni, and more.

Jennifer Palumbo checks out the latest looks for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby with longtime employee Darrell McCarty.

Logan's at Lexington Green
Address: 161 Lexington Green Circle, #160
Phone: (859) 273-5766
Website: Logan's at Lexington Green – Logan's of Lexington

Store Hours
Monday-Friday: 10am-8pm
Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: Closed

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