'Finding Nemo Jr.' comes to Woodford Theatre

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 17, 2023
VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A popular Disney movie comes to life on stage in Woodford Theatre's production of 'Finding Nemo JR.'

The new musical features a cast of talented children from across the Bluegrass. Co-Director Clifton Grimm and Christian Sloan (Nemo) join Jennifer Palumbo to take you behind the scenes.

The shows are June 23-25 at 275 Beasley Drive in Versailles.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at (859) 873-0648 or visit the website: https://www.woodfordtheatre.com/production/finding-nemo-jr/

