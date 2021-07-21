Firehouse Subs gives back on August 7

Firehouse Subs is serving delicious sandwiches and serving the community. They have just added a chicken gyro to the sub, and they are getting ready for a special event on August 7 to honor first responders. On August 7, all customers who take 24 bottles of water to a restaurant will receive a free medium sub. To find a location near you, go to https://www.firehousesubs.com/.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:44:14-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.