Fitness and fun at The Pavilion

Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 20, 2024
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pavilion in Georgetown has indoor and outdoor recreational facilities for all ages and abilities. Activities include pickleball, basketball, volleyball, water aerobics, dance, gymnastics, fitness classes and more. 

Make a splash by learning how to swim, enjoy water Aerobics, compete in a championship swim meet or learn to swim at The Pavilion swimming pool. 

Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation is giving away a one-year family membership to one lucky viewer. Enter to win and see the official rules at New Year, New You Giveaway 2024 (lex18.com). The deadline to enter is Friday, January 26.

The Pavilion

140 Pavilion Drive, Georgetown

Call: (502) 863-7865

Website: Georgetown–Scott County Parks & Recreation Department (gscparks.com)
Email: gscparks@gscparks.com

