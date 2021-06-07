Focusing on the 'heart' of the community

This year the Central Kentucky Heart Ball is going virtual to raise money to help the American Heart Association fight heart disease in central and eastern Kentucky. The event will honor Lexington native and NBC sportscaster Tom Hammond. The event will also pay tribute to Carol Barr, a devoted mother, wife of Congressman Andy Barr, and supporter of the AHA who died suddenly last year from a heart condition called mitral valve prolapse. The Heart Ball is Thursday, June 10, from 5:45-7:30 p.m. You can learn more at heart.org.