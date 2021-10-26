Watch
Food Network star and KY native Jason Smith shares sweet treat for Halloween

Food Network star Jason Smith shares Halloween recipe
Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 26, 2021
Food Network star and Kentucky native Jason Smith has a sweet and scary treat for Halloween. The Best Baker in America judge shows you how to make his Mom-ster Cookie Sandwiches. 

Mom-Ster Cookie Sandwiches
Jason Smith, southerncountrybling.com
Makes 12 sandwiches

Ingredients:
1-(15.25) box cake mix, any flavor
1/3-cup oil
¼-cup water
2-eggs
1-tsp vanilla
1/3-cup quick cook oatmeal
½-cup white chocolate chips

Filling:
2-cups fave vanilla frosting
6-7 drops green, or orange food coloring

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°, line a cookie sheet with parchment or silpat.
  • In a mixing bowl place the first 5 ingredients and mix till combined.
  • Fold in the oats and white chocolate chips.
  • Using a 2-ounce cookie scoop, place batter on prepared cookie sheet.
  • Place in pre-heated oven and bake for 11-12 mins. They will be light brown around edges.
  • Remove and let cool for 5 mins, then transfer onto a platter.
  • Repeat with rest of batter.
  • Meanwhile mix the frosting with the food color.
  • When cookies are cooled, on the bottom side of the cookies, spread the frosting, then place the top cookie on frosting to make a sandwich.

ENJOY!!!

