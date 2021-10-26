Food Network star and KY native Jason Smith shares sweet treat for Halloween

Food Network star and Kentucky native Jason Smith has a sweet and scary treat for Halloween. The Best Baker in America judge shows you how to make his Mom-ster Cookie Sandwiches.

Mom-Ster Cookie Sandwiches

Jason Smith, southerncountrybling.com

Makes 12 sandwiches

Ingredients:

1-(15.25) box cake mix, any flavor

1/3-cup oil

¼-cup water

2-eggs

1-tsp vanilla

1/3-cup quick cook oatmeal

½-cup white chocolate chips

Filling:

2-cups fave vanilla frosting

6-7 drops green, or orange food coloring

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350°, line a cookie sheet with parchment or silpat.

In a mixing bowl place the first 5 ingredients and mix till combined.

Fold in the oats and white chocolate chips.

Using a 2-ounce cookie scoop, place batter on prepared cookie sheet.

Place in pre-heated oven and bake for 11-12 mins. They will be light brown around edges.

Remove and let cool for 5 mins, then transfer onto a platter.

Repeat with rest of batter.

Meanwhile mix the frosting with the food color.

When cookies are cooled, on the bottom side of the cookies, spread the frosting, then place the top cookie on frosting to make a sandwich.

ENJOY!!!