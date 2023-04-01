Food Network star from Kentucky releases first cookbook

Jason Smith is a former school cafeteria manager who taught himself how to cook and bake.

The Laurel County native got his big break when he was the grand prize winner on Next Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Smith is sharing his favorite family recipes and his own dishes in his first cookbook, Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo and makes his New Country Cornbread Salad which is featured in the cookbook.

You can pre-order it now at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/.