Food Network star Jason Smith is coming to Crave Food and Music Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Food Network star Jason Smith is coming to Lexington for the Crave Food + Music Festival.

The Kentucky native will be the emcee of cooking demonstrations. Smith will also be making some of his own recipes, as well as selling his new candles and clothing.

He gives a preview of the fun event and shows Jennifer Palumbo how to make his Summer Peach Cobbler jars.

The Crave Food + Music Festival is Saturday, July 30 from noon to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 from noon to 7:00 p.m at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park. Tickets are on sale at tickets | cravelexington Food Festival | Crave Lexington food music festival | Lexington.