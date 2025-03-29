Food Network Star Jason Smith is coming to Lexington

Food Network star Jason Smith is coming back home to the Bluegrass state to share his talents with his fans. The Laurel County native will be a featured guest at the 50th Annual Central Kentucky Home + Garden Show in downtown Lexington. The celebrity chef will be doing cooking demonstrations at the Central Bank Center. The winner of "Next Food Network Star" and "Holiday Baking Championship" has a new podcast, Forkin' Around with Chef Jason and Angelina, and his second cookbook, Lord Honey: Decadent Desserts 8 Ingredients of Less. He joins Jennifer Palumbo and shares his biscuits and berries trifle. The recipe can be found in the new cookbook.

JASON SMITH

Website: Southern Country Bling

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official_chefjasonsmith?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Facebook: Facebook

Email: baconbutterbourbon@yahoo.com