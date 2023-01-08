Food Network star Jason Smith shares healthy and tasty treat

Jason Smith went from a school cafeteria manager in Grayson, Kentucky to a Food Network star.

He made a name for himself winning “Food Network Star” and “Holiday Baking Championship.”

The celebrity chef has expanded his empire to an apparel line, candles, and artwork that feature his famous sayings including “Lord honey!”

Jason joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his new cooking show on the A&E Network and his new cookbook that will come out in 2023.

He also shows you how to make his Everyday Snack Mix, a tasty treat with a healthy twist.

Follow Jason Smith on his website https://www.southerncountrybling.com.

Ever’Day Snack Mix

Chef Jason Smith

Southerncountrybling.com

Serves 24

Ingredients:

3-cups wheat chex

3-cups corn chex

2-cups mixed nuts (heart healthy mix)

1-cup golden raisins

1-cup dried cranberries

1-cup dried figs

3-TBSP sesame seeds

3-TBSP chi seeds

½-cup coconut oil, melted

¼-cup honey

1-tsp cayenne pepper

1-tsp cinnamon

1-orange zested

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, spray a baking sheet.

In a large bowl place, the first eight ingredients, toss.

Then add the coconut oil, honey, cayenne, cinnamon, and orange zest toss good to coat all ingredients.

Spread on prepared baking sheet in a single layer, bake for 15 mins, remove, and stir, bake for another 15 mins, remove, and let cool. Place in airtight container or into jars for gift giving.

ENJOY!!!