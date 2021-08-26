Food Network star Jason Smith shares his Ice Cream Delight recipe

Ice cream is the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day. Food Network star and Best Baker in America judge Jason Smith shows you how to make his Ice Cream Delight dessert that mixes sweet and salty flavors with a crunchy twist.

Ice Cream Delight:

Jason Smith, FNS | southerncountrybling.com

Serves 12

Ingredients:

4-cups pretzels, crushed

1-stick butter, melted

1-large or 2- small boxes chocolate instant pudding

1 ½-cups half & half

2-tsp vanilla

½-gallon vanilla ice cream, softened but not melted

8 oz whipped topping, thawed

½-cup your favorite caramel sauce

Directions:

Mix the crushed pretzels and melted butter together, save 1 cup of the pretzel mixture for garnish, spread the remaining mixture in the bottom of a sprayed 9x13 casserole pan, and press down.

In a small bowl whisk together the pudding, half & half and vanilla, then add the soft ice cream and stir just until combined.

Spread over top of pretzel layer.

Top with the whipped topping and smooth out.

Garnish with the reserved pretzel mixture, drizzle with caramel sauce.

Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Tip: You can use any flavor pudding you’d like.

ENJOY!!!