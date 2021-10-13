Food Network star Jason Smith shares Punkin' Roll Bar recipe

The leaves are changing colors, and Halloween is just around the corner so it's pumpkin season. Food Network star Jason Smith has a sweet and easy fall treat. The Best Baker in America judge shows you how to whip up his Punkin' Roll Bars.
Punkin' Roll Bar
Jason Smith
southerncountrybling.com
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
6-TBSP butter, melted
1 ½-cups white sugar
2-eggs
1-(15oz) can pureed pumpkin
¼-cup water
3-tsp pumpkin pie spice
2-cups self-rising flour
Filling:
1-(8oz) block cream cheese, room temp
¼-cup white or brown sugar
1-tsp vanilla
1-egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°, spray an 8x8 or 9x9 baking pan.
- In a mixing bowl, place the butter, sugar, eggs, pumpkin, water, and pumpkin pie spice; mix until well combined.
- Stir in the flour, just until mixed in.
- In a separate bowl, place the filling ingredients and mix until well combined.
- Pour half the pumpkin batter into the bottom of a prepared baking pan, spread out evenly, spread the filling mixture over batter, swirl the remaining batter through the filling layer.
- Place in oven and bake for 35-40 mins, or until there is no jiggle in middle.
- Remove and let cool, cut, and serve.
Tip: You can drizzle with caramel sauce.
ENJOY!!!