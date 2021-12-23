Food Network star Jason Smith shares quick & easy fudge recipe

Kentucky native Jason Smith won Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship and now he is sharing one of his favorite holiday treats. He shows us how to make his quick and easy fudge without all the fuss.

Quick & Easy Fudge

Jason Smith, FNS southerncountrybling.com

Makes 1 pan

Ingredients :



1--16 oz can vanilla or your favorite flavor cake frosting

1--12 oz bag baking chips, any flavor

1--7 oz jar marshmallow

2-tsp vanilla

½-cup mix ins, such as nuts, tater chips, or chopped dried fruit

Plus more mix-ins for topping

Directions :



Lightly spray a 9x9 or 8x8 or 11x7 with cooking spray or butter.

In a sauce pan, place the frosting and baking chips.

On low heat, stir until well melted, watching closely so as not to scorch; add the marshmallow cream and stir until melted.

Remove from heat and stir in the mix ins and pour into prepared pan, top with more add ins or sprinkles.

Place in refrigerator for 30 mins to an hour until set, then remove from fridge and cut. Place in an air-tight container and enjoy.

Tip: Be creative with the mix ins, that’s what fudge is all about, having fun with flavors.

Follow Jason at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/.