Food Network Star Jason Smith shares Valentine's Day treat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Food Network Star Jason Smith made a name for himself when he won the 13th season of Food Network Star and the 3rd season of Holiday Baking Championship.

The Kentucky native is a self-taught chef and baker who also served as a judge on the series Best Baker in America. The celebrity chef and cookbook author shares a sweet treat that is perfect for Valentine's Day.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo and shows you how to make his black magic cherry mini bundt cakes from his latest cookbook, Lord Honey: Decadent Desserts 8 Ingredients or Less.

Follow Jason Smith on Facebook, Instagram, and his website, Southern Country Bling.