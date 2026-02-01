Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
48  WX Alerts 40  Closings/Delays
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Food Network Star Jason Smith shares Valentine's Day treat

Jason Smith shares Valentine's treat
Jason Smith shares Valentine's treat
Jason Smith shares Valentine's Day treat
Black magic cherry mini bundt cake
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Food Network Star Jason Smith made a name for himself when he won the 13th season of Food Network Star and the 3rd season of Holiday Baking Championship. 

The Kentucky native is a self-taught chef and baker who also served as a judge on the series Best Baker in America. The celebrity chef and cookbook author shares a sweet treat that is perfect for Valentine's Day.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo and shows you how to make his black magic cherry mini bundt cakes from his latest cookbook, Lord Honey: Decadent Desserts 8 Ingredients or Less.

Follow Jason Smith on Facebook, Instagram, and his website, Southern Country Bling.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!