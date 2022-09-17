Food Network star Jason Smith's Sausage Dip Puffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jason Smith has made a name for himself after winning Food Network Star Season 13 and Holiday Baking Championship Season 3.
Now the Eastern Kentucky native has a new project that turns his favorite phrases into works of art. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to dish about his 'Lord Honey Art Collection' by Hart Art, and he shares his sausage dip puffs that are perfect for tailgating season.
Shop Jason's artwork, candles, and clothing on his website Southern Country Bling.
Sausage Dip Puffs
Chef Jason Smith
Serves 12
Ingredients:
- 2 sheets premade froze puff pastry, thawed
- 1 pound breakfast sausage
- 8 oz cream cheese, super soft
- 1 small can diced chilies
- 1 jar pimentos, drained
- ½-tsp garlic powder
- ½-tsp onion powder
- Pinch red pepper flakes
- 2-cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Garnish:
- 3-TBSP butter, melted
- ½-cup minced fresh parsley
- ½-tsp ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees, spray a 9x13 baking dish, set aside.
- Brown and scramble the sausage, drain fat off, add the cream cheese and mix till incorporated.
- Add chilies, pimentos, and spices, stir.
- Lay one sheet pastry into bottom of prepared baking dish.
- Spread sausage mixture over pastry, sprinkle with cheese.
- Top with second layer of puff pastry, poke holes in top with a fork.
- Place in oven and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and brush with melted butter, sprinkle with chopped parsley and black pepper.
- Cut into 12 squares. Place in airtight container and head off to the tailgate part