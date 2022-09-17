Food Network star Jason Smith's Sausage Dip Puffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jason Smith has made a name for himself after winning Food Network Star Season 13 and Holiday Baking Championship Season 3.

Now the Eastern Kentucky native has a new project that turns his favorite phrases into works of art. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to dish about his 'Lord Honey Art Collection' by Hart Art, and he shares his sausage dip puffs that are perfect for tailgating season.

Shop Jason's artwork, candles, and clothing on his website Southern Country Bling.

Sausage Dip Puffs

Chef Jason Smith

Serves 12

Ingredients:

2 sheets premade froze puff pastry, thawed

1 pound breakfast sausage

8 oz cream cheese, super soft

1 small can diced chilies

1 jar pimentos, drained

½-tsp garlic powder

½-tsp onion powder

Pinch red pepper flakes

2-cups shredded cheddar cheese

Garnish:

3-TBSP butter, melted

½-cup minced fresh parsley

½-tsp ground black pepper

Directions: