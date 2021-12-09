FoodChain celebrates ten years of fighting food insecurity in Lexington

For ten years, FoodChain has worked to bridge the gap between the Lexington community and fresh, locally-sourced food. The non-profit has helped thousands of people dealing with food insecurity. Founder Becca Self and Chaquenta Neal, the new executive director, tell us about the organization's 10th anniversary and how the community can help continue the mission. Learn more about volunteering and donating at https://foodchainlex.org/.