FoodChain offering Thanksgiving meal giveaway Monday, November 22

Chances are you have heard that Thanksgiving turkeys may be more difficult to find this year.

But, some Kentuckians will not be able to enjoy a holiday feast, regardless of current supply chain issues.

Claire Crouch shows us how a farmer, a non-profit and the community are coming together to get turkeys to people in need.

If you need help this Thanksgiving, FoodChain will do a meal giveaway next Monday at the intersection of Jefferson Street and West Sixth Street in Lexington from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M.

For more information visit their website, foodchainlex.org.