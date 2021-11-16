Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

FoodChain offering Thanksgiving meal giveaway Monday, November 22

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 13:02:25-05

Chances are you have heard that Thanksgiving turkeys may be more difficult to find this year.

But, some Kentuckians will not be able to enjoy a holiday feast, regardless of current supply chain issues.

Claire Crouch shows us how a farmer, a non-profit and the community are coming together to get turkeys to people in need.

If you need help this Thanksgiving, FoodChain will do a meal giveaway next Monday at the intersection of Jefferson Street and West Sixth Street in Lexington from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M.

For more information visit their website, foodchainlex.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps