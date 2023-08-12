Watch Now
For the Love of the Game opens in Lexington

New memorabilia shop in Lexington
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 19:30:08-04

A new business in Lexington lets you buy, trade, and sell memorabilia. Dametrius Drake has opened For the Love of the Game at 169 East Reynolds Road, Suite 202. Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to check out the shop. It features sports memorabilia from the University of Kentucky, NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball, and more. It has other hard-to-find items, including comic books and Hot Wheels.

For the Love of the Game is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday by appointment only.

For more information, call (859) 303-6497. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram https://instagram.com/fortheloveofthegame859?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==.

